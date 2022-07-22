Man, 75, found dead at Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas – A 75-year-old man from Houston was found dead Thursday at Big Bend National Park, a news release said.

Park rangers made the discovery after responding to a call at 7:45 p.m. of a fatality along the Chimneys Trail.

While officials said there was no obvious cause of death, they said temperatures along the trail that day exceeded 104 degrees. Park Rangers want to remind all visitors to be aware of the dangers of extreme heat.

Hikers should be prepared to carry and drink one gallon of water per day, and to plan on being off desert trails by noon, the news release said.

The trail is described as a moderately-difficult, 5-mile round trip hike to a series of prominent volcanic formations in the western desert of the park.

”Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss, and our entire park family extends sincere condolences to the hiker’s family and friends,” said Deputy Superintendent David Elkowitz.

Ad

Park officials announced earlier this month that the Window Trail in the Chisos Basin was under an emergency closure due to an increase in bear activity.

Also on KSAT.com: