Big Bend National Park closes trail ‘until further notice’ due to significant bear activity

Trail will be reopened when bear activity declines to normal levels

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

FILE: A black bear eats the fruit off a prickly pear cactus, Sept. 2, 1999, in the Chisos mountains at Big Bend National Park, Texas. Although once nearly extinct in Texas, black bears, have migrated back into East Texas and the West Texas border area. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file) (ERIC GAY, AP1999)

A popular trail at Big Bend National Park has been closed to the public because of a significant increase in bear activity.

Park officials said the Window Trail near Terlingua in the Chisos Basin is under an emergency closure for the safety of both the bears and the public.

Signs are posted at the trailheads.

“National Park biologists are monitoring the bear activity and we will open the trail as soon as the bear activity in this area declines to normal levels. Our goal is to protect both the bears and park visitors. It’s their home – we’re the guests,” said Big Bend Superintendent Bob Krumenaker.

In recent years, through migrations from Mexico, the Mexican black bear population has increased in the park, officials said.

