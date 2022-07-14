Big Bend National Park closes trail ‘until further notice’ due to significant bear activity

A popular trail at Big Bend National Park has been closed to the public because of a significant increase in bear activity.
Park officials said the Window Trail near Terlingua in the Chisos Basin is under an emergency closure for the safety of both the bears and the public.
Signs are posted at the trailheads.
“National Park biologists are monitoring the bear activity and we will open the trail as soon as the bear activity in this area declines to normal levels. Our goal is to protect both the bears and park visitors. It’s their home – we’re the guests,” said Big Bend Superintendent Bob Krumenaker.
In recent years, through migrations from Mexico, the Mexican black bear population has increased in the park, officials said.