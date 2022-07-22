A local nonprofit cleaning our creeks and rivers has picked up more than 100,000 pounds of trash since starting

SAN ANTONIO – The nonprofit River Aid San Antonio is hosting a clean up event on Saturday and is looking for volunteers.

Volunteers will focus on a portion of the Salado Creek near Sir Winston Drive and Blanco Road.

“We need more support, so please come out and give it,” said Charles Blank, executive director of River Aid San Antonio.

Two months ago, the group picked up more than 6,000 pounds of trash at a portion of Salado Creek and on Friday, trash again fills the area.

“We are all connected to this program. Even if you don’t use Salado Creek, even if you don’t think you liter, the whole city is tied to our creeks through our watersheds. When it rains, things that are in your backyard, your pets waste, that ecoli, gets down to the river, gets down to the creek. Likewise with the litter,” Blank said.

The nonprofit hosted their first clean up event in early 2021 and haven’t stopped since.

“In our first year, we picked up 66,000 pounds of trash. Today we’re above 100,” Blank said.

The nonprofit hosts several clean ups each month. On Saturday, they will be cleaning starting at 8 a.m. For more information you can click here.