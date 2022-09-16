20 state parks for fall camping within a day’s trip from San Antonio

The fall season starts next week, and soon we’ll be able to go outside without immediately breaking a sweat (fingers crossed).
That means it’s time to start planning those fall camping trips if you haven’t already.
We’ve compiled a list of Texas state parks around the San Antonio area that are perfect for a quick autumn outdoor getaway.
Overnight and day camping spots at some of these state parks may fill up fast as the weather cools down, especially the more popular parks like Lost Maples State Natural Area and Garner State Park.
For example, Lost Maples said the park was selling out day passes daily during the fall.
Parks in the San Antonio area should start to see patchy to partial fall foliage in mid-to-late October. Peak fall foliage isn’t expected until mid-November.
Here are 20 Texas State Parks worth a quick drive for overnight stays or day use.
- Bastrop State Park: Bastrop
- Blanco State Park: Blanco
- Choke Canyon State Park: Calliham
- Colorado Bend State Park: Bend
- Enchanted Rock State Natural Area: Fredericksburg
- Garner State Park: Concan
- Goose Island State Park: Rockport
- Government Canyon State Natural Area: San Antonio
- Guadalupe River State Park: Spring Branch
- Hill Country State Natural Area: Bandera
- Inks Lake State Park: Burnet
- Lake Corpus Christi State Park: Mathis
- Lockhart State Park: Lockhart
- Lost Maples State Natural Area: Vanderpool
- McKinney Falls State Park: Austin
- Mustang Island State Park: Corpus Christi
- Palmetto State Park: Palmetto
- Pedernales Falls State Park: Johnson City
- South Llano River State Park: Junction