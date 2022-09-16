20 state parks for fall camping within a day’s trip from San Antonio

The fall season starts next week, and soon we’ll be able to go outside without immediately breaking a sweat (fingers crossed).

That means it’s time to start planning those fall camping trips if you haven’t already.

We’ve compiled a list of Texas state parks around the San Antonio area that are perfect for a quick autumn outdoor getaway.

Overnight and day camping spots at some of these state parks may fill up fast as the weather cools down, especially the more popular parks like Lost Maples State Natural Area and Garner State Park.

For example, Lost Maples said the park was selling out day passes daily during the fall.

Parks in the San Antonio area should start to see patchy to partial fall foliage in mid-to-late October. Peak fall foliage isn’t expected until mid-November.

Here are 20 Texas State Parks worth a quick drive for overnight stays or day use.