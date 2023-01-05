UT fires head basketball coach Chris Beard after domestic violence arrest

Chris Beard, head coach of the Texas Longhorns mens basketball team, during the second half of a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Moody Center in Austin on Nov. 16.

The University of Texas at Austin has fired Texas basketball coach Chris Beard weeks after he was charged with a third-degree felony for family violence, university officials said Thursday.

“The University of Texas has parted ways with Chris Beard,” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a statement. “This has been a difficult situation that we've been diligently working through.”

Beard was arrested on Dec. 12 for allegedly strangling his fiancee after Austin police responded to a 911 call at a Tarrytown home.

Following the arrest, UT-Austin suspended Beard and withheld his pay. Beard was in his second season of a seven-year contract with Texas that paid around $5 million annually. He was one of the university’s highest-paid employees.

Associate Head Coach Rodney Terry will remain acting head coach for the rest of the Longhorn season.

“We thank Coach Rodney Terry for his exemplary leadership both on and off the court at a time when our team needed it most,” Del Conte said.

Beard’s lawyer, Perry Minton, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story; check back for details.

