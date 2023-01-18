Midland police searching for abducted 11-month-old girl

MIDLAND, Texas – The Midland Police Department is searching for a missing 11-month-old girl and a 29-year-old man wanted in connection with her abduction, according to an AMBER Alert by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

They were last seen in the 2700 Block of Southwest Street in Midland around 12:30 a.m. Monday, DPS said.

Darla Steve, who is 11 months old, has black hair and brown eyes. Her height and weight are unknown, and police say it it unknown what she was last wearing.

Police say Zach Jack Smith, 29, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 167 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what he was last wearing.

Smith is driving a gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 with Texas license plate SDD9435, police said. He was last seen in Midland.

Police believe the child could be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Midland Police Department at 432-685-7110.