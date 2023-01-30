WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott to speak at border for update on Operation Lone Star

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a news conference in Eagle Pass after he toured Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety border security assets and an aerial tour of the Texas-Mexico border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be at the border on Monday to provide an update on his immigration measures.

Abbott will speak at 2 p.m. in San Benito. The news conference will be livestreamed in this article; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

DPS Director Steve McCraw; Major General Thomas Suelzer, adjutant general of the Texas Military Department; Texas Facilities Commission Commissioner Eddy Betancourt; and other state officials will also be at the news conference.

Abbott’s $4 billion security plan, Operation Lone Star, has kept DPS troopers and Texas National Guard members at the border in an effort to curb migrant crossings.

The monthly encounters between authorities and migrants remain near a record high. About 206,000 encounters were reported at the border in November 2022, according to the latest data from the CBP.

