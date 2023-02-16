WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott delivers State of the State address

Gov. Greg Abbott delivered his State of the State address on Thursday evening.

View video of the address in the video player above.

Abbott provided an update on his priorities for the 88th Legislative Session and honored “exceptional Texans” across the state.

The Texas Tribune reported that he held his biennial address offsite, away from a joint session of the Legislature, for the second time. In 2021, he gave the address remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He spoke in front of a small group at the Noveon Magnetics Corp. in San Marcos, away from journalists.

The 2023 State of the State address was hosted by the Greater San Marcos Partnership and San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce.

