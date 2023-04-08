Gov. Abbott says he’s working to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder after shooting protester

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott announced he is working to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murder for the fatal shooting of a protestor in downtown Austin.

Sgt. Daniel Perry was convicted by a Texas jury on Friday, and the crime stems from July 2020.

“I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry,” Abbott said Saturday on Twitter.

According to a report from The Associated Press, Perry was working for a rideshare company when he turned onto a street and went toward a large crowd protesting against police violence and racial injustice in downtown Austin.

Perry honked the horn of his vehicle into the crowd before firing several gunshots, according to the AP.

Police at the scene found Garrett Foster, 28, was hit by the gunfire and had multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, AP reports.

Perry is currently awaiting sentencing for the crime. He faces life in prison.

The jury deliberated for two days before coming to their decision. During the trial, Perry’s attorneys claimed Foster had approached Perry’s car while armed with an AK-47 rifle, and Perry had no choice but to shoot, the AP reports.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said Perry could have left the scene in his vehicle before firing at Foster.

Gov. Abbott said the Texas Constitution “limits his pardon authority to only act as a recommendation by the Board of Pardons and Paroles.”

He has already made that request and has asked the board to “expedite its review.”

“I look forward to approving the Board’s pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk,” Gov. Abbott said on Twitter.

Before his conviction, Perry was stationed at Fort Hood, which is north of Austin. It’s unknown when his sentencing will take place.

