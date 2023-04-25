Man in North Texas killed by bull while working on family’s property

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas – A man in North Texas was killed by a bull on Monday while working on his family’s property.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 2 p.m. in Ferris, a city about 20 miles south of Dallas.

ECSO received a 911 call from a man who said a bull had possibly killed his 60-year-old son.

Deputies and paramedics arrived at the property and found a bull “destroying property and preventing first responders from rendering aid,” a news release states,

First responders were eventually able to render aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

A neighbor and family friend told NBC DFW that the 60-year-old man was working on the family’s land and putting up a new fence when he encountered the bull.

Alfred Limon said the victim’s father tried to save him.

“He had his pickup backed up right into halfway off the road and it was already too late,” Limon said.

Authorities said the bull was euthanized.

The incident is under investigation.

