Texas man who ‘idolized the Columbine High School shooters’ charged for possessing homemade bombs

BURLESON, Texas – A 22-year-old Burleson man has been indicted on one count of possession of a destructive device after federal authorities found items that could be used to make and detonate a bomb in his home, as well as a “Manifesto” that glorified the Columbine shooters and espoused white supremacy.

On April 17, FBI agents executed a federal search warrant at Noah Robert Calderon’s home and found a brown shoe box that contained items that could be used to make and detonate a bomb, including a glass jar marked “frag,” which contained metal bb’s and lead, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Texas.

Agents also found a white plastic container with 659.2 grams of explosive powder and the handwritten document labeled “Manifesto.”

A tipster had previously alerted law enforcement to SnapChat images, allegedly posted by Calderon, that showed homemade explosives, including one marked “SS” – an apparent reference to the infamous Nazi paramilitary organization.

Calderon also embraced white supremacist ideology and professed a fascination with high-profile mass shootings, particularly the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School, based on numerous posts on his social media pages, the press release states.

In March, the FBI received a tip that Calderon had detonated a homemade bomb in a residential neighborhood and 911 calls about a loud sound corroborated the tip.

FBI agents also reviewed Calderon’s Google account and found searches for the Columbine killers, the Charleston church shooter, “pipe bomb how to make,” “how to make propane bombs,” and “wear [sic] were the propane bombs in Columbine,” as well as searches of the names of several local public schools, according to the press release.

“This defendant exhibited several indicators of potential violence: a fascination with mass shooters, an obsession with weapons, and hatred towards a protected class. What’s worse, he had allegedly progressed from ideation to planning and preparation,” said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton.

“We encourage anyone who witnesses worrisome behavior to report it to law enforcement. Texas iWatch is anonymous and available 24/7,” Simonton said.

Calderon faces up to 10 years in federal prison if he is convicted.