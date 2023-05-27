Ken Paxton was impeached by the Texas House. See how each representative voted.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In a historic vote, an overwhelming majority of Texas House members voted Saturday to impeach embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton. Most Republican and Democratic members of the House voted for Paxton’s impeachment, which took place after several hours of debate.

Here’s the vote breakdown:

