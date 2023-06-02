TribCast: The conservative plan to eliminate school property taxes in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about the 2023 legislative session at the Texas Public Policy Foundation offices in Austin on Friday. Abbott and the conservative think tank are closely aligned on a property tax-cut plan.

TribCast: June 2, 2023

On this week’s episode, we speak to the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s James Quintero, who has been at the center of the debate over property taxes this week.

Disclosure: The Texas Public Policy Foundation has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

