88º

Texas

TribCast: The conservative plan to eliminate school property taxes in Texas

Texas Tribune

Matthew Watkins And Justin Dehn

Tags: Politics, politics, public education, state government, taxes, audio, property taxes, Texas Legislature
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about the 2023 legislative session at the Texas Public Policy Foundation offices in Austin on Friday. Abbott and the conservative think tank are closely aligned on a property tax-cut plan. (Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune, Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune)

TribCast: June 2, 2023

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

On this week’s episode, we speak to the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s James Quintero, who has been at the center of the debate over property taxes this week.

Disclosure: The Texas Public Policy Foundation has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Go behind the headlines with newly announced speakers at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, in downtown Austin from Sept. 21-23. Join them to get their take on what’s next for Texas and the nation.

2023 Texas Tribune