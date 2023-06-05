Sections of Big Bend National Park will remain closed this week

A portion of the Big Bend National Park will be closed this week so biologists and staff can apply a herbicide to kill non-native plants, according to the National Park Service.

Visitors may see closures along sections of the Rio Grande Village nature trail, specifically around the spur that leads to the river. The Rio Grande Village boat ramp and the river will remain open.

From Saturday, June 3 to Wednesday, June 7, a team of biologists and research staff will apply the herbicide Imazapyr to control a giant cane, Arundo donax, which is along the river.

“Giant cane is an aggressive non-native grass,” NPS said in a news release. “Over the decades, the Rio Grande has become increasingly channelized, as invasive giant cane forms dense thickets and traps sediment.”

The treatment follows a prescribed burn that took place last month. NPS said by applying herbicide to resprouts, the amount of cane strands will be reduced.

“With the removal of this cane, the river can carry the sediment downstream, opening up gravel bars and wider flood plains again,” the release states. “This in turn benefits native willows, and wildlife, such as mussels, fish, and beaver.”

The release added that by removing the cane, visitors would have better access to the river for recreational use.

