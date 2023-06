UT Austin students respond to the Young Conservatives of Texas critiquing affirmative action policies on Oct. 26, 2016. The Young Conservatives were met with criticism, which resulted in a protest and several intense conversations among students.

TribCast: June 30, 2023

In this week’s two-topic TribCast, we discuss the U.S. Supreme Court blocking the consideration of race in college admissions and the dangerous heat inside Texas prisons this summer.

