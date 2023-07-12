Texas ranch, half the size of Rhode Island, for sale near Big Bend National Park

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas – Brewster Ranches, a massive 420,000-acre ranch on the north side of Big Bend National Park, is on sale for a big discount compared to its original list price.

The entire property, which is about half the size of Rhode Island and more than 120,000 acres larger than the city of San Antonio, was listed for around $320 million in early 2020. It’s now listed for $268 million.

Brewster Ranches is available as a whole or it can be purchased as seven separate ranches - Dagger Flats, Rio Texico, Tesnus, Horse Mountain, Matthews Law, Dove Mountain and Y.E. Mesa.

Collectively, Brewster Ranches includes 5,000-foot high peaks, ravines, rivers, springs and wildlife, like desert mule deer, elk, desert bighorn sheep, many species of birds, javelina, aoudad, mountain lion and scaled quail, according to the brochure.

The brochure also says the property is home to “the occasional black bear.”

Brewster Ranches is the largest property to hit the Texas market since the 520,000-acre W.T. Waggoner Ranch was sold in 2016. That ranch was listed for $725 million, and while the exact purchase price was never disclosed, Forbes estimates it might have been the priciest ranch ever sold in the U.S.

Check out some photos of Brewster Ranches: