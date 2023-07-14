Cool off at floating Texas water park with 600-foot over-the-water challenge course

AUSTIN, Texas – You can keep cool at this floating Texas water park while channeling your inner American Ninja Warrior.

Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures in Leander has a 600-foot challenge course on the water with floating obstacles like monkey bars, climbing walls, slides, hurdles, balance beams and bridges.

There is also an aqua park area for Texas adventurers looking for a less challenging water experience that includes a 25-foot floating trampoline, a free-fall slide and a jumping tower.

Reservations are required to avoid overcrowding and include a single, 50-minute session on the challenge course and unlimited access to the aqua park.

Amenities like floating picnic tables, personal drink coolers, free lockers, hammocks, chaise loungers and umbrellas are available at no additional cost.

The admission price for Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures is $65 per person. Attendees must be at least 7 years old and 45 inches tall to enter the park.

Refreshments, food trucks and a cabana bar are available for purchase. On the menu are sandwiches, tacos, hot dogs, various snacks and sodas and a variety of beers and frozen alcoholic drinks.

Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures is located at 14529 Pocohontas Trail in Leander, roughly 2 hours outside of downtown San Antonio.

Get more information about Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures here.