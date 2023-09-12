Bronc rider at West Texas rodeo killed after getting bucked off horse

ABILENE, Texas – A bronc rider was killed over the weekend after getting bucked off a horse at a rodeo in West Texas.

The West Texas Fair & Rodeo in Abilene said Skee Burkes died on Saturday during a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association/United Professional Rodeo Association event.

Burkes, who lived in Lubbock, was 26.

KRBC-TV in Abilene reported that Burkes was bucked off a horse during ranch bronc riding. Paramedics were already at the arena and responded quickly, but Burkes was later pronounced dead, KRBC reported.

In a statement, rodeo officials called it a “tragic accident.”

“The West Texas Fair & Rodeo and Expo Center Board of Directors would like to extend our deepest condolences to Burkes’ family,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved - rodeo competitors, fans and spectators, and officials who were in the arena that night.”

Dee Ann Littlefield, Burkes’ mother, also released a statement, calling her son “the most talented, hilariously funny, artistic, musical, retro package I have ever known.”

Littlefield added that Burkes worked as a supervisor in the oilfield and was planning on opening his own leather shop.

His obituary states he was involved in 4-H, the North Texas High School Rodeo, the American Quarter Horse Association and the National Reined Cow Horse Association. He was also a sculptor and musician.

The rodeo is holding a fundraiser to help his family with funeral costs.