Texas

Texas high school band student dies after medical emergency at Friday night football game

Daniel Esparza passed away Sunday but details about his death are still unknown

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Bowie High School student Daniel Esparza (El Paso Independent School District)

EL PASO, Texas – A Bowie High School band member died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency during a Friday night football game.

The El Paso Independent School District announced Monday that Daniel Esparza died but details about his death have been limited.

“He was a dutiful member of the Bowie band, mariachi group and JROTC who relished his role as a leader,” district officials said.

Bowie band director Roberto Campos III told the El Paso Times that Esparza was a wonderful kid who had a passion for music.

“We are going to miss him. Daniel had a great passion for life, he loved his family, his friends, his school. I’ve been the band director for three years and Daniel was a member of the band since I started,” Campos told the paper. “We always enjoyed being around Daniel, he was a positive influence on others, he was a great friend.”

District officials said crisis counselors would be available throughout the week.

