Texas high school band student dies after medical emergency at Friday night football game

EL PASO, Texas – A Bowie High School band member died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency during a Friday night football game.

The El Paso Independent School District announced Monday that Daniel Esparza died but details about his death have been limited.

“He was a dutiful member of the Bowie band, mariachi group and JROTC who relished his role as a leader,” district officials said.

Bowie band director Roberto Campos III told the El Paso Times that Esparza was a wonderful kid who had a passion for music.

“We are going to miss him. Daniel had a great passion for life, he loved his family, his friends, his school. I’ve been the band director for three years and Daniel was a member of the band since I started,” Campos told the paper. “We always enjoyed being around Daniel, he was a positive influence on others, he was a great friend.”

District officials said crisis counselors would be available throughout the week.