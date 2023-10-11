Buc-ee’s to open first store in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas – Amarillo by Oct. 26 — that’s when Buc-ee’s will start construction on its first store in the Texas Panhandle.

Buc-ee’s recently announced that it is breaking ground on the Amarillo location, which will include a 74,000-square-foot store and 108 fueling stations.

“Amarillo is the midpoint between Chicago and Los Angeles on the fabled Route 66,” Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s said in a news release. “I can’t think of a better place to put a Buc-ee’s.”

The release states the Amarillo location will have the brand’s famous barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

There will also be 24 electric vehicle charging stations.

This would be the latest in the chain’s expansion across Texas and the South.

The original family travel center in Luling is undergoing a makeover, and at 75,000 square feet, it would be the largest in the U.S.

The Amarillo location will bring at least 200 full-time jobs to the area.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 26 at 9900 East Interstate 40.