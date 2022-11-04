Largest Buc-ee’s ever to break ground in Luling

Buc-ee’s is about to start construction on its largest store ever.

The popular gas station/convenience store chain announced Thursday that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Luling store will be held on Nov. 16.

Once finished, the Luling store will span 75,000 square feet, making it the largest Buc-ee’s in the country.

It will be built right next to the current Luling store, which opened in 2003 at 10070 Interstate 10 and was the brand’s first family travel center.

“Beaver and Don’s pioneering concept of the Buc-ee’s family travel center debuted in Luling 20 years ago,” Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s said in a news release. “As we continue to share the Buc-ee’s experience with the rest of the country, we are grateful for the opportunity to deepen our Lone Star roots and to keep our flagship, and the largest Buc-ee’s ever, in Luling.”

The new store will have 120 fueling stations and all those same snack, drink and meal options, like Beaver nuggets and homemade fudge, as well as the brand’s famous clean restrooms.

The new store will employ at least 200 people, the release adds.

The new Luling store will beat Buc-ee’s new locations in Sevierville, Tennessee, and Johnstown, Colorado, by about 1,000 square feet in size. For comparison, the location in New Braunfels is about 66,000 square feet.

