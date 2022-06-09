Biggest Buc-ee’s ever will replace existing Luling store, include 120 pumps and span 75,000 square feet

Luling will soon be home to the largest Buc-ee’s ever.

The popular gas station/convenience store chain on Wednesday said that it will replace its existing location in Luling with a mega-store, one that’s 75,000 square feet.

The new Buc-ee’s will be built next to the current store to allow “for a seamless transition from old to new structures,” a news release states. Construction is slated to start in the fall of this year.

A news release states that the existing store, which was built in 2003 at 10070 Interstate 10, was the brand’s first family travel center.

“The new Buc-ee’s Luling will continue that location’s pioneering history, and ensure the nation’s largest Buc-ee’s remains where it belongs…in Texas,” the release states.

The first store will now be the franchise’s biggest, this time with 120 fueling stations.

The new store will still have all those snack, drink and meal options, like Beaver nuggets and homemade fudge, as well as the brand’s famous clean restrooms.

“Twenty years ago, Beaver and Don had the gumption to change the industry by building the first Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center in Luling,” Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s said in the release. “Since that time, Buc-ee’s has grown into an iconic Texas brand that now shares our Texas pride with new stores throughout the Southeast and West. We are humbled to have this opportunity to strengthen our roots in Texas and will continue to exceed our customers’ expectations every chance we get.”

The new store will employ at least 200 people, the release adds.

The new Luling store will beat Buc-ee’s new locations in Sevierville, Tennessee and Johnstown, Colorado stores by about 1,000 square feet in size. For comparison, the location in New Braunfels is about 66,000 square feet.

