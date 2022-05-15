New Home by H-E-B department opens inside New Braunfels store

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Beloved Texas grocer H-E-B is expanding its brand with a new Home by H-E-B department.

The first location for the Home by H-E-B department is the new store that recently opened in New Braunfels at 651 S. Walnut.

Currently, two brands, Haven + Key and Texas Proud, are featured in the department.

The brands offer home textiles and décor, as well as versatile furniture and accent pieces.

“Under the Haven + Key line, customers can find on-trend seasonal items from candles, mirrors and toss pillows, to kitchen textiles, rugs, throw blankets and accent furniture,” according to a press release from H-E-B.

“The Texas Proud brand will celebrate Texas-style and feature many similar items made by Texas-based artisans and businesses,” the release states.

Home by H-E-B will feature wood and antler art from Broken Antler in Converse, leather goods from Lucio Tailoring Co. in San Antonio, cowhide benches from Texas Bench Worx in Luling, and hand-poured candles from Rustic Swank in New Braunfels.

“We are thrilled to bring a new H-E-B store to New Braunfels, which introduces our customers to some exciting features and departments that are firsts for our company,” said H-E-B Public Affairs Manager Julie Bedingfield.

