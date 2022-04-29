New H-E-B opening in New Braunfels will feature first two-story True Texas BBQ restaurant

New H-E-B store in New Braunfels opened April 29.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – H-E-B officially opened a new store in New Braunfels to replace the previous H-E-B location.

The newest location for the Texas grocer is 122,000 square feet and is located right next to the former store at 651 S. Walnut.

It’s 40,000 square feet larger than the previous store, according to a press release.

The store will employ more than 500 partners, adding roughly 150 new positions from the previous H-E-B.

“We are thrilled to bring a new H-E-B store to New Braunfels, which introduces our customers to some exciting features and departments that are firsts for our company,” said H-E-B Public Affairs Manager Julie Bedingfield.

The new location features the company’s first two-story True Texas BBQ in addition to a Home by H-E-B department.

True Texas BBQ was named the best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist.

A press release from H-E-B states that the retailer plans to open more Home by H-E-B departments inside additional H-E-B locations throughout the year.

H-E-B’s new location in New Braunfels will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

