H-E-B giving away 250,000 free reusable bags for Earth Day

Bags were designed by 13-year-old H-E-B partner from San Antonio

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

In celebration of Earth Day, H-E-B will hold its annual reusable bag give away, which provides 250,000 custom-designed reusable bags to customers across Texas. (H-E-B)

SAN ANTONIOH-E-B is celebrating Earth Day by giving away 250,000 free reusable bags.

The annual tradition of bag giveaways will start at 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, while supplies last.

Customers who visit any H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda in Texas are eligible to receive a complimentary Earth Day bag, according to a press release from H-E-B.

The art on this year’s bag, which is made from recycled plastic bottles, was designed by an H-E-B partner from San Antonio who has been with the company for 13 years.

Julia Rojas designed the colorful bag that depicts bats, turtles, fish, owls and other wildlife native to Texas, including bluebonnets. Rojas has also designed commemorative bags in previous years.

H-E-B has given out nearly 3 million reusable bags in celebration of Earth Day since 2008.

Customers can purchase additional Earth Day reusable bags for $1.50.

Some H-E-B stores are also participating in a self-guided scavenger hunt, which will teach elementary-age children how they can adopt sustainable practices.

