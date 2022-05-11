The busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio shoppers love their H-E-Bs, but some stores are busier than others.
SafeGraph Data tracks grocery store visits through foot traffic data. Visits are defined as a stay at the location lasting longer than four minutes.
The map below shows the total number of visits at each H-E-B location over the past 12 months.
According to the data, the Schertz H-E-B location topped all others, logging 127,954 visits over the past year. That store may see some relief after a new H-E-B location opens in Cibolo. The new location is not expected to open until June 2023.
The second busiest location came on the city’s Southeast Side at the H-E-B located at 3323 Southeast Military Drive.
The top 10 locations with the most visits are listed below.
|H-E-B Location
|Visits over past 12 months
|17460 Interstate 35 N
|127,954
|3323 SE Military Dr
|116,093
|20935 US Highway 281 N
|110,662
|12125 Alamo Ranch Pkwy
|86,848
|6818 S Zarzamora St
|85,105
|23635 Wilderness Oak
|73,553
|14325 Potranco Rd
|73,315
|735 SW Military Dr
|70,327
|368 Valley Hi Dr
|66,877
|5910 Babcock Rd
|66,021
In all, there are 46 H-E-B locations in the San Antonio area. The beloved grocery store chain averages more than 150,000 visits each month, according to Safegraph Data.
H-E-B plans to keep up its dominant presence in the area, looking at new locations to expand. Earlier this year, the grocery chain announced plans for a new expanded location in New Braunfels that will include a wine tasting section and a barbecue restaurant.