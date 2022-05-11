The busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio shoppers love their H-E-Bs, but some stores are busier than others.

SafeGraph Data tracks grocery store visits through foot traffic data. Visits are defined as a stay at the location lasting longer than four minutes.

The map below shows the total number of visits at each H-E-B location over the past 12 months.

According to the data, the Schertz H-E-B location topped all others, logging 127,954 visits over the past year. That store may see some relief after a new H-E-B location opens in Cibolo. The new location is not expected to open until June 2023.

The second busiest location came on the city’s Southeast Side at the H-E-B located at 3323 Southeast Military Drive.

The top 10 locations with the most visits are listed below.

H-E-B Location Visits over past 12 months 17460 Interstate 35 N 127,954 3323 SE Military Dr 116,093 20935 US Highway 281 N 110,662 12125 Alamo Ranch Pkwy 86,848 6818 S Zarzamora St 85,105 23635 Wilderness Oak 73,553 14325 Potranco Rd 73,315 735 SW Military Dr 70,327 368 Valley Hi Dr 66,877 5910 Babcock Rd 66,021

In all, there are 46 H-E-B locations in the San Antonio area. The beloved grocery store chain averages more than 150,000 visits each month, according to Safegraph Data.

H-E-B plans to keep up its dominant presence in the area, looking at new locations to expand. Earlier this year, the grocery chain announced plans for a new expanded location in New Braunfels that will include a wine tasting section and a barbecue restaurant.

