The busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area

Schertz H-E-B tops list with nearly 128,000 visits over past year, data shows

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

SafeGraph Data shows the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio shoppers love their H-E-Bs, but some stores are busier than others.

SafeGraph Data tracks grocery store visits through foot traffic data. Visits are defined as a stay at the location lasting longer than four minutes.

The map below shows the total number of visits at each H-E-B location over the past 12 months.

According to the data, the Schertz H-E-B location topped all others, logging 127,954 visits over the past year. That store may see some relief after a new H-E-B location opens in Cibolo. The new location is not expected to open until June 2023.

The second busiest location came on the city’s Southeast Side at the H-E-B located at 3323 Southeast Military Drive.

The top 10 locations with the most visits are listed below.

H-E-B LocationVisits over past 12 months
17460 Interstate 35 N127,954
3323 SE Military Dr116,093
20935 US Highway 281 N110,662
12125 Alamo Ranch Pkwy86,848
6818 S Zarzamora St85,105
23635 Wilderness Oak73,553
14325 Potranco Rd73,315
735 SW Military Dr70,327
368 Valley Hi Dr66,877
5910 Babcock Rd66,021

In all, there are 46 H-E-B locations in the San Antonio area. The beloved grocery store chain averages more than 150,000 visits each month, according to Safegraph Data.

H-E-B plans to keep up its dominant presence in the area, looking at new locations to expand. Earlier this year, the grocery chain announced plans for a new expanded location in New Braunfels that will include a wine tasting section and a barbecue restaurant.

Fares Sabawi has been a journalist in San Antonio for four years. He has covered several topics, but specializes in crime, courts, open records and data visualization.

