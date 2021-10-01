H-E-B in Cibolo set to open in June 2023, agreement approved this week

CIBOLO – The fast-growing city of Cibolo will soon have its own H-E-B.

Cibolo City Council unanimously approved a deal this week that would bring a store to the corner of FM 1103 and Main Street on a 45-acre property that H-E-B has owned for more than a decade.

The store itself will be 110,000 square feet, but there will also be a 55,000 square foot electronic fulfillment center — it’s a new concept for H-E-B and will allow for a separate curbside and delivery fulfillment space where orders will be filled robotically.

The store is slated to open no later than June 30, 2023, with the electronic fulfillment center expected to open within 18 months of that date. H-E-B will widen Main Street, add a traffic signal on FM 1103 and build a trail along a nearby pond.

The initial agreement had a completion date of March 2023, but H-E-B asked to push the date back by a few months due to supply shortages that are causing construction delays.

Right now, the closest H-E-B is about 15 minutes away in Schertz. The new store is expected to serve not only the 32,000 residents in Cibolo but likely many residents of nearby Marion, Santa Clara and Schertz.

“The City of Cibolo has been anxiously awaiting H-E-B’s arrival,” said Cibolo City Councilman Mark Allen. “It’s been more than 10 years in the making and we’re very excited to have H-E-B as a valued partner for Cibolo to enhance the growth and prosperity of our city.”

Allen said the future walking trail will mean that residents living in the nearby Steele Crossing subdivision can take the path from their neighborhood to the store. There will also be a large store parking lot that will be able to fit about 500 cars and a separate parking lot for trail access.

The nearby pond will have benches for sitting and possibly a small pier for fishing, Allen said.

According to the Chapter 380 Economic Development Agreement, the city of Cibolo will give H-E-B a 10-year rebate of the maintenance and operation portion of the ad valorem tax and impact fee credits.

City Manager Wayne Reed estimates the agreement will give H-E-B a maximum benefit of $2.2 million in rebates while giving the city of Cibolo more than $5.3 million in revenue over the first 10 years and more than $30 million in capital investments.

The store is expected to bring in 350 new jobs with an average salary of $26,146.

H-E-B and the City of Cibolo reached an agreement this week for a store to be built at the intersection of FM 1103 and Main Street. (City of Cibolo)

