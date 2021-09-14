James Avery stores opening inside some H-E-B locations including one in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Go ahead and add some jewelry to your grocery list. Some shoppers will be able to get both in one stop with James Avery opening stores inside some H-E-B locations.

The Hill Country-based jeweler plans to open its first embedded store in League City on Wednesday. The store will occupy 1650 square feet of space inside the H-E-B located at 2755 E. League City Parkway, southeast of Houston. In addition to selling jewelry, the store will offer services including charm soldering and jewelry cleaning, according to a press release.

James Avery plans to open two other stores inside H-E-Bs, including one in Portland, near Corpus Christi, at the end of the month and one in San Antonio in October.

The San Antonio store will occupy about 650 square feet of space inside the H-E-B at 14325 Potranco Road.

“We’re excited to work with another iconic Texas brand,” said John McCullough, CEO of James Avery Artisan Jewelry. “H-E-B shares many of the same values and commitments as us, and we’re excited to be offering our designs at locations where our customers already shop!”

James Avery to open several stores inside H-E-Bs. (James Avery)

