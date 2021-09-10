San Antonio is one of the best destination cities in the US, travel magazine says

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is becoming a top tourist destination, especially after being named one of the top 15 U.S. cities by Travel + Leisure magazine.

The magazine’s World’s Best Awards 2021 compiled readers’ choices for the best cities, hotels, cruise lines, airports, and more this year, allowing readers to “reflect on their travel experiences over a three-year period.”

The voting for the awards was open from Jan. 11 through May 10 of this year, and readers dubbed San Antonio as the sixth-best U.S. city, based on their experiences both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The magazine said readers cast their votes based on sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value of these cities.

San Antonio ranked ahead of Chicago and followed close behind New York City.

Charleston, South Carolina, came in at the top U.S. city for the ninth year in a row, according to the magazine.

Hotel Emma was also recognized by the travel magazine as the 7th Best City Hotel in the Continental U.S. This was the only Texas city that made the list.

And, in the magazine’s list of the top 10 resorts in Texas, La Cantera Resort & Spa ranked number 5, followed close behind by JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, coming in at number 7.

The Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa capped off the list at number 10.

You can read more on these rankings in San Antonio at the magazine’s website here.

