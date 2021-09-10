Schlitterbahn New Braunfels named world’s best water park for 23rd consecutive year

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Schlitterbahn New Braunfels is continuing its reign as the “world’s best water park” after 23 consecutive years.

Amusement Today announced Thursday that Schlitterbahn New Braunfels is the longest-tenured award winner in the publication’s history for the Golden Ticket Award.

“There are countless associates who have worked so hard over the years to make Schlitterbahn the celebrated Texas attraction that it is today,” said Vice President/General Manager of Schlitterbahn Waterparks & Resort Darren Hill.

The water park was acquired in 2019 by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company which also owns amusement parks across the U.S. and Canada including Knott’s Berry Farm, Carowinds, Cedar Point, Kings Island, Valleyfair and more.

“For more than 40 years, we’ve offered fun for the whole family, and now, as a part of the Cedar Fair family, we look forward to building on that rich tradition and legacy for years to come,” said Hill.

Cedar Fair Entertainment is planning to spend more than $200 million to update its properties ahead of the 2022 season, according to Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman.

The Golden Ticket Award, which is presented annually, recognizes excellence in the amusement park industry and is calculated using an international poll conducted by Amusement Today.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels is located along the spring-fed Comal River and boasts 51 attractions across 70 acres, including river rides, water slides and a lazy river.

