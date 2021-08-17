Schlitterbahn owner plans major investment in its parks

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., which operates Schlitterbahn waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston and nearly a dozen more theme parks, plans to spend as much as $200 million on its properties for the 2022 season.

It’s a hefty investment, given the Ohio-based company’s most recent financial performance, but an infusion that could draw more business back to its parks.

Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman said the decision to make the significant capital investment was “based on positive recent trends and our renewed confidence in the recovery of the business.”

Zimmerman said the planned Schlitterbahn improvements would focus on infrastructure and aesthetics throughout both parks, including upgraded food venues and attractions.

Company officials stress those improvements will complement Schlitterbahn’s unique character.

Cedar Fair signed a definitive agreement to acquire Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Resort New Braunfels and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in 2019, agreeing to pay more than $260 million for the two properties.

