New waterpark hopes to make big splash in New Braunfels

Slide the Slopes plans to open a new inflatable waterpark at the Texas Ski Resort north of San Antonio. Photo Courtesy: SLIDE THE SLOPES.

Summer Splash LLC is bringing its Slide the Slopes business to Texas.

The Utah-based company, which bills itself as the “longest and biggest inflatable slip n’ slide festival in the world,” plans to open its first site at New Braunfels’ Texas Ski Resort.

The three-mile portable water-tubing attraction is set to open June 10 and remain open through Labor Day.

“It’s the ideal vacation or staycation experience, offering a twist on traditional tubing and waterpark options,” owner Ryan Davis said.

Slide the Slopes will feature a series of inflatable water slides and what Davis describes as a “variety of courses of various lengths” in a Texas Hill Country setting.

The 70-acre resort site is not far from one of the nation’s more notable waterparks — Schlitterbahn. It will also compete with multiple water attractions in the Alamo City, including Aquatica San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ White Water Bay.

