Two new restaurants planned for Pearl

Two new restaurants are planned for the Pearl’s Full Goods building, according to state filings.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Two new restaurants are planned for the Pearl’s Full Goods building, according to state filings.

A restaurant listed as Paperboy SATX has plans to renovate the former Green Vegetarian Cuisine space at 200 E. Grayson St., #120, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

It’s unclear whether Paperboy is a second location of the Austin-based breakfast sandwich joint that opened in July 2020. The Austin design firm listed on the San Antonio project, Chioco Design, is the same firm that designed the Austin location, according to its website.

Ad

Another restaurant listed as “Ladino” is set to takeover 4,320 square feet at 200 E. Grayson St., #100, a space formerly occupied by Il Sogno Osteria, which closed in 2018.

Read more on these planned restaurants at the San Antonio Business Journal.

Ad

Also on KSAT: