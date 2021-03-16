67ºF

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q reopens its dining rooms at 30 locations

The Alamo City-based barbecue joint plans on reopening all of its dining rooms

San Antonio Business Journal

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has reopened 30 of its dining rooms in its first reopening phase. (San Antonio Business Journal)

SAN ANTONIOEditor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has reopened 30 of its dining rooms in its first reopening phase.

The San Antonio-based restaurant lists locations on its website, and a spokesperson said it is working to hire and train staff to reopen the other dining rooms in phases.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has over 70 locations in the San Antonio area.

Bill Miller closed its dining rooms in June as Covid-19 case numbers rose in San Antonio.

Read more on this story at the San Antonio Business Journal.

