12 San Antonio companies that have been named best places to work each of the last 5 years

The San Antonio Business Journal’s 2021 Best Places to Work event is less than a month away on Aug. 5 at Petrotti’s Ranch.

The Business Journal previously announced the 80 entities that will be honored this year that excelled in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace in areas of teamwork, leadership, benefits and work engagement.

The exact ranking of these companies will be revealed at the live event, but a few companies have continuously exemplified excellence throughout the last five years.

There have been 102 organizations that have been repeat winners at least once, with 26 having been named a best place to work for at least four out of the last five years, with 12 of these having been named a best place to work by SABJ for the last five years.

Cleary Zimmermann Engineers, 5

Computer Solutions, 5

E-Z Bel Construction, 5

GVTC, 5

Legacy Mutual Mortgage, 5

Mobius Partners, 5

PAX Financial Group, 5

RVK Architects, 5

Slattery Perkins Ramirez P.C., 5

Spectrum Association Management, 5

Texas Air Systems, 5

Transwestern, 5

Accenture, 4

Broadway Bank, 4

Central Builders Inc., 4

Directions Equity Home Loan, 4

Indatatech, 4

Joeris General Contractors, 4

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union, 4

South Texas Renal Care Group, 4

SwipeTrack Solutions, 4

Taurean, 4

The CE Group, 4

The Onsi Group, 4

VIP Staffing, 4

Worth & Associates, 4

Here are a few characteristics that come across multiple times across many of the repeat best places to work companies:

Care for their employees first, which translates to excellent customer service for their respective customers

Team engagement through fun family or company-wide outings or even through online platforms throughout the pandemic

Employee recognition programs

Periodical “State of the Company” addresses by upper-management

Employee bonuses

Focus on professional development and education initiatives such as tuition reimbursement or attendance to go conferences or workshops

Free food or goodies in the office or delivered to their house

Health-focused programs and incentives

Laying out specific strategic goals and providing consistent yearly reviews for employees

