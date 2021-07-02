Navistar set to begin work on second South Side campus

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Navistar Inc. is expected to begin work soon on its second South San Antonio campus, which will house its new Advanced Technology Center.

The nearly $10.2 million project will span more than 206,000 square feet and be home to the Illinois-based company’s engineering, testing and valuation operations in support of its roughly 900,000-square-foot manufacturing campus currently under construction nearby.

The ATC site, previously occupied by Haliburton, is roughly eight miles from the planned assembly facility, which is expected to be operational by 2022. The 150-acre parcel is near Loop 1604 and Interstate 37 and includes several existing buildings.

