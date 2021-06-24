First Look: Architectural firm first to move into renovated Light building

After more than 40 years at St. Paul’s Square, Ford, Powell & Carson this week moved into a 14,000-square-foot office at the San Antonio Light building

One of San Antonio’s largest and most prominent architectural firms is the first tenant of one of its latest projects — a major historic redevelopment on Broadway.

After more than 40 years at St. Paul’s Square, Ford, Powell & Carson this week moved into a 14,000-square-foot office at the San Antonio Light building — a reimagining the abandoned newspaper facility at 420 Broadway St. the firm designed, developed by GrayStreet Partners.

FPC principals John Gutzler and Adam Reed led the project’s design, which is an example of the kind of historic design the firm is known for throughout the city.

“We started looking for a new office a few years ago, to be more downtown, in the middle of where all of our projects occur,” Reed said.

The interior design retains architectural elements of the original space while adding features exemplary of the firm’s history such as Lynn Ford-carved doors, Martha Mood light fixtures, sketches from O’Neil Ford and artifacts from more than 80 years of projects. The original master plans for the 1968 Hemisfair and Trinity University’s campus are also on display.

“By exposing the historic qualities of the spaces and removing sections of the mezzanine floor we were able to create dynamic layering of the spaces,” Gutzler said. “Combined with carefully designed glass walls, wood screen elements and solid clay tile walls, we helped bring this idea into three dimensions.”

