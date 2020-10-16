New manufacturing facility sparks signs of growth on San Antonio’s South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Navistar is the latest company to bring more jobs to the growing South Side of San Antonio.

The manufacturing facility, scheduled to open in spring 2022, is expected to add more than 600 jobs to the South Side.

“We’re currently looking to hire for various positions -- and human resources, IT, general management, engineering and manufacturing at the San Antonio facility,” said Christopher Pellico, senior program manager of the Navistar San Antonio facility.

Navistar is a manufacturer of commercial vehicles. The company is investing more than $250 million to build its new facility in San Antonio.

A recent study by the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation shows the facility’s economic impact is projected to be $5.6 billion over 10 years.

The location is what caught the attention of Navistar executives.

“It’s important to know that this site is located along that critical corridor of Interstate 35, which, again, links Navistar, Southern U.S. and Mexico supply bases,” Pellico said.

The South Side is already home to a Toyota manufacturing plant and TJ Maxx distribution center.

Toyota employs about 3,000 people, and the on-site suppliers on its campus employ another 4,000 people.

TJ Maxx currently employs more than 1,000 associates in the San Antonio distribution center, which opened in 2019.

There are other developments in the works on the South Side, including more housing.

The community of Mission Del Lago is home to 1,400 single-family homeowners and 500 renters in two apartment facilities. When construction is complete, it will have 2,400 single-family homeowners.

VIDA San Antonio is another development in the area that hopes to breathe new life near Texas A&M San Antonio.

“We’re looking at housing -- multi-family, single-family -- housing amenities, small businesses that will help serve that community as it grows, as well as the university community as it grows,” said Rebecca Viagran, councilwoman for District 3.

