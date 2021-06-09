Local developer breaks ground on luxury apartments near SeaWorld, JBSA-Lackland

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.A local development group recently broke ground on a luxury apartment complex near SeaWorld San Antonio.

Casey Development began construction within the last few weeks of the 321-unit Tacara at Dove Creek apartment complex at 189 Empresario Drive near the intersection of Loop 1604 and Potranco Road. The first units will be available late summer 2022, with completion now set for summer 2023.

The company expects rents to cost between $1,200 and $1,300 per month with an average size of 870 square feet. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units will be available. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, pet park, pool and a cabana with outdoor fireplaces and grilling spaces.

The project site, surrounded by retail development including a future Costco, is a few miles south of SeaWorld and north of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

