New Braunfels City Council approves 1,900-acre development

A massive master-planned development spanning 1,900 acres from a local team made it through a key approval, solidifying its relationship with its bordering city.

The New Braunfels City Council on Monday night approved a development agreement with SouthStar Communities for its planned Mayfair community in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, just north of the city limits along I-35.

The agreement gives the city regulation over the property for permitting, land use, parks and utilities.

New Braunfels-based SouthStar plans to bring to the site up to 6,000 residential units, more than 300 acres of public parks, 35 miles of trails, four Comal Independent School District schools, and more than 200 acres of commercial space. About 123 acres of the residential property will be mixed-use.

