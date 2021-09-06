Float around the longest lazy river in the world at this Texas water park

WACO, Texas – The school year has started, but the summer heat isn’t finished and if you’re looking for a cool trip there’s a place in Waco with an 80-foot waterslide and the world’s longest lazy river.

BSR Cable Park is still open seven days a week and has everything from water slides to a surf lagoon.

There are four royal flush water slides and Amy Hunt, a spokesperson for the park, told KSAT the tallest slide stands 80 feet tall and was built in 2014.

Guests can slide their way down the royal flush before being launched into a lagoon below which is 17 feet deep.

Royal Flush at BSR Cable Park (BSR Cable Park)

“We collect eight to 10 Apple watches every Saturday night from the bottom of the slide lagoon and return them to our guests,” Hunt said. “We also have one of the world’s longest lazy rivers - which takes a full 45 mins to travel around via inflatable tubes.”

Expert Texan notes that the lazy river at the park is 5,280 feet long making it the longest lazy river in the world.

Hunt told KSAT that the lazy river was built first and then a surf wave lagoon was installed in the middle.

There are no age restrictions for the lazy river but all children ages 12 and younger are required to wear a life jacket. Children must be at least 6 years old to ride the royal flush water slides, according to the website.

Hours and prices vary for the attractions and what day you plan to attend but children ages 16 and younger are free on weekdays with a paying parent or legal guardian for the lazy river and royal flush.

“Our property is almost 450 acres and stretches all the way to the 84 highway,” said Hunt. “We also have an almost mile-long lake on property which hasn’t been available to the public, and we just started running wake surfing and wakeboarding on it.”

Waivers are required for the park’s various attractions and can be signed on the website prior to arrival.

BSR Cable Park is located at 5347 Old Mexia Road.

