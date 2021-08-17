13th Floor reveals 2 new attractions, offers steep discount for presale tickets

SAN ANTONIO – You can get a scary good deal for the popular San Antonio haunted house 13th Floor.

Starting Wednesday, pre-sale tickets for 13th Floor Haunted House will be slashed to $13.99, a more than 50% discount from the regularly-priced $29.99.

Guests who sign up for 13th Floor’s free Fright Club Membership will receive access to the exclusive offer starting at noon on Aug. 18. Sign up for Fright Club here.

“We’re really excited to get this season started,” said publicist for 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio Nidia Alvarado. “Anyone who wants to visit San Antonio’s premier haunted attraction and save over 50% on the experience, should sign up for Fright Club!”

This season there will be two new attractions, including The Dollmaker and Bad Blood.

The Dollmaker attraction is centered around an abandoned house theme. The owner of the home, known as the dollmaker, passed away but left his collection of Victorian dolls behind. The dolls fill every inch of every room, according to Alvarado. Before the dollmakers death, “he placed every doll exactly where he wanted them to reside and any disruption will be dealt with as the spirit of the dollmaker inhabits the porcelain and defends his life’s work, even in death.”

Bad Blood is the secret that has been kept from humans - an ancient feud between vampires and werewolves.

“A recent uprising has turned the city into a living nightmare of snarling fangs, spilled blood and absolute chaos,” Alvarado said. “A ruthless pack of werewolves on wheels known as the Lycan MC clash with the savage mob of skate punk vampires, the Coffin Crew. Anyone caught between the warring factions are subject to the carnage that awaits.”

Scare season is coming soon to San Antonio. 13th Floor will be open on select nights from Sept. 17 through Nov. 6.

The haunted attraction is located at 1203 E. Commerce Street in downtown San Antonio, just off I-37 near The Espee.

