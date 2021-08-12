21 San Antonio hotels made Yelp’s list of top 100 places to stay in Texas

The top two photos and bottom left photo show the Hyatt Hill Country Resort and Spa while the bottom right photo shows the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa.

SAN ANTONIO – Yelp is releasing its list of the top 100 Texas hotels ahead of Labor Day and 21 San Antonio locations made the list.

Three of the top 10 locations for all of Texas were located in San Antonio - the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa came in at No. 2, the Drury Plaza Hotel Riverwalk was listed at No. 9 and St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel, came in at No. 10.

Yelp Community Manager of San Antonio Jando Shum said Yelpers, or the people who leave reviews, are big fans of the rooftop pool at the Drury Plaza.

According to Yelp, the list was curated by staff members. “We identified businesses in the hotel and travel categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning derivatives of “vacation” then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “vacation,’” said Shum.

“From gorgeous convention centers on the river to intimate glamping options, there’s truly something for everyone and at every price point,” said Yelp officials. “We’re excited to share that San Antonio has 21 of the top places to stay in the state.”

Below is the full list of hotels that made the list across Texas:

