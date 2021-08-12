You can tour a hemp farm right outside San Antonio

BERGHEIM, Texas – Hemp farm tours in Bergheim, just a 40-minute drive from downtown San Antonio, have resumed at Pur Isolabs as the new crop grows.

Tours start in the greenhouse and end in the field, Pur Isolabs spokesperson Meggan Roundtree previously told KSAT. Guests can expect to kick off the tour with a bottle of CBD-infused water or lemonade.

“Our team educates guests on everything hemp, from obtaining the hemp seeds to the end of harvest. It’s definitely a sensory tour where you can see, smell, and touch the plants,” Roundtree said.

Pur Isolabs offers hemp CBD products made from plants grown on-site and offers tours Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and on Saturdays at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Call 830-755-8000 to schedule a tour.

The cost for a tour is $10 per person but that fee can be applied to any in-store purchase. Special group rates are also available for large parties and tours are expected to continue until it’s time to harvest in November.

“When the 2018 Farm Bill passed and it became legal to grow hemp in Texas we wanted to take the opportunity to grow and use it as an educational tool so that others could see and touch the plant while learning about it,” said Roundtree.

For anyone wondering about the legality of a hemp farm, while hemp and marijuana are both in the cannabis family, the differentiation occurs with the THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, levels.

“Any plant with a level of under 0.3% is designated as hemp and legal in most states. Plants with levels over this 0.3% (generally 5% to 35%) are classified as marijuana,” Roundtree said.

The 2018 Texas Farm Bill legalized the commercial production of hemp and authorized states to submit plans to administer hemp programs, according to TexasAgriculture.gov.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1325 into law on June 10, 2019, authorizing the production, manufacture, retail sale, and inspection of industrial hemp crops and products in Texas.

More recently, the Texas Compassionate Use Program, the state’s medical cannabis program, has expanded and starting Sept. 1 will allow people with PTSD and all stages of cancer to use low-THC cannabis.

Pur Isolabs is located at 46 North FM 3351 in Bergheim.

