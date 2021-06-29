Visit one of these 7 inflatable water parks in Texas

Texas heat can be sweltering, but there are more places to cool off aside from traditional water parks and local rivers.

There are several inflatable water parks around Texas where you can beat the heat.

Quest is a cable wakeboard park in southeast Austin that provides access to a two-tower rope swing and blob, kayaks, giant floats, two 85-foot slides and more.

Altitude H20 in Corsicana is one of the largest floating aqua obstacle courses in Texas, according to the website. It’s a giant floating playground where guests can play on inflatable slides, trampolines, balance beams and monkey bars.

Big Rivers Water Park is a water park in New Caney that has a floating challenge course called Wild Isle. There’s more to do at Big Rivers though, including waterslides and a dry park that’s right next door.

Rocky Point in Lone Star boasts an 8,000 square foot challenge course on the water. Once you’ve complete the course you can relax by Lone Star Lake or keep it moving with beach games.

Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures in Austin is a floating water park, obstacle course and private island getaway on 1,500 feet of shoreline. There are more than 600 feet of obstacles and tons of space on the shore to take a break.

Whoazone in Grapevine is another over-water obstacle course but there’s also a smaller course for younger kids, unlike some of the other locations. Land games are also available in addition to paddleboard and kayak rentals.

Texas Ski Ranch is less of a water park and more of a giant slip and slide, but since it’s so close to San Antonio it’s worth mentioning in this list.

Hours and pricing vary by location. There are also height and age requirements for some water parks and their respective rides. Please check the individual park policies before visiting one of the Texas water parks to ensure a fun family visit.

Related: