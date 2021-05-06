You can rent private San Antonio-area pools by the hour

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas heat is back for 2021 and while San Antonio-area residents have plenty of rivers and lakes to swim in, not everybody has a pool.

However, there’s good news if you’re looking to take a dip in a pool. A website called Swimply allows people to book private pools in major cities by the hour.

It’s an Airbnb-style site that gives people options for swimming but also allows pool owners to make a little money by renting out their pool area.

It’s not quite as expensive as you might think, either. The owners set the price for their pool and prices around San Antonio range from $15 an hour to $100.

You can search for pools to rent on Swimply here.

For more information on renting a pool or renting out your pool, visit the Swimply website.