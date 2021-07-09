11 splash pads in the San Antonio area that are free

SAN ANTONIO – Pools, rivers and lakes aren’t the only options for cooling off in San Antonio and the surrounding areas - there’s also a large number of splash pads.
Splash pads, sometimes referred to as spray grounds, are recreation areas with non-slip surfaces that have a number of fountains and nozzles that shoot water but leave little to no standing water, which virtually eliminates the chance of drowning.
Splash pads are a great way for kids to get introduced to recreational water play and most of the San Antonio splash pads are free.
We’ve found 11 free splash in San Antonio and the surrounding areas you can check out:
- Benavides Park - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1500 Saltillo Street in San Antonio.
- Bulverde Community Park - Open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 29815 Bulverde Lane in Bulverde.
- Elmendorf Lake Park - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 3700 W. Commerce Street in San Antonio.
- Emmitt Park - Open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. except on Wednesdays and Sundays when it closes at 5 p.m. The park is located at 2477 N Loop 1604 E in San Antonio.
- Fischer Park - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1935 Hilltop Summit Road in New Braunfels.
- Hemisfair Park - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 600 Hemisfair Plaza Way in San Antonio.
- Lincoln Park - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 2915 E. Commerce Street in San Antonio.
- Northview - Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 100 Randolph Plaza in Universal City.
- Park West - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 205 N River Street in Seguin.
- The Pearl - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Historic Pearl located on Pearl Parkway in San Antonio.
- Pearsall Park - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 5102 Old Pearsall Road in San Antonio.
Please visit the individual websites for the splash pads to make sure they are open before heading out the door.