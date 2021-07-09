11 splash pads in the San Antonio area that are free

There are several free splash pads around San Antonio at local parks.

SAN ANTONIO – Pools, rivers and lakes aren’t the only options for cooling off in San Antonio and the surrounding areas - there’s also a large number of splash pads.

Splash pads, sometimes referred to as spray grounds, are recreation areas with non-slip surfaces that have a number of fountains and nozzles that shoot water but leave little to no standing water, which virtually eliminates the chance of drowning.

Splash pads are a great way for kids to get introduced to recreational water play and most of the San Antonio splash pads are free.

We’ve found 11 free splash in San Antonio and the surrounding areas you can check out:

Please visit the individual websites for the splash pads to make sure they are open before heading out the door.

