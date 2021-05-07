It’s back! Splash pad to reopen at The Pearl this weekend

The splash pad at The Pearl reopens this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s back and just in time for warmer weather!

After being closed for a year due to the pandemic, Gustav’s Geysers is reopening this weekend in Pearl Park. The Pearl made the announcement Friday on social media.

The splash pad will be open daily, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., for all visitors of The Pearl to enjoy.

That’s not the only summer attraction that’s reopening for San Antonians this year. Beginning Saturday, six outdoor pools will also be open again to the public, as announced by San Antonio Parks and Recreation earlier this week.

Four pools will be open on weekdays, and all six pools will be open on weekends.

To learn more about what pools are open this summer, click here.

Ad

More on KSAT:

San Antonio Parks and Recreation to open 6 outdoor pools

You can rent private San Antonio-area pools by the hour