San Antonio Parks and Recreation to open 6 outdoor pools

Woodlawn Pool will be one of six area pools that will reopen under health and safety protocols on Saturday.

San Antonio Parks and Recreation has announced that six outdoor pools will reopen beginning on Saturday.

Four pools will be open on weekdays and all six pools will be open on weekends.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols for staff and pool patrons will be followed and may change based on guidance from local health officials. The protocols include:

Pre-registration for designated swim times to manage capacity.

COVID screening upon entry to the pool facility.

Masks will be required when patrons are not in the pool.

Extra cleaning and sanitizing of common areas.

Pre-registration for swim times is required and now open at saparksandrec.com. The public will have the option to select a pool location and time slot.

Capacities will be limited. For assistance with online registration, please call 210-207-3299.

Patrons are asked to come swim-ready, as access to dressing rooms and shower facilities will not be available.

Pools open on weekdays and weekends include: