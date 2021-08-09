James Avery alerts customers about online scam touting prices that are too good to be true

SAN ANTONIO – The James Avery Artisan Jewelry company is warning customers about an online scam touting fake pieces at low prices.

The Kerrville-based retailer said in a recent Facebook post that fraudulent websites are using the company’s name, logos and images to sell the faux jewelry.

“If you see a price or discount for James Avery jewelry that looks too good to be true, please be wary,” the post states.

The company says to check the website’s name or URL for misspellings.

“If a discount or offer is not advertised at JamesAvery.com or on our verified social media channels, there’s a good chance it’s a fraudulent offer,” the post states.

New, authentic James Avery jewelry sold online can only be found on its website, Dillards.com or ShopMyExchange.com.

Comments on the Facebook post indicate that online scams have been a problem for the jeweler.

One Facebook user said she was at a Fredericksburg store when she saw a woman try to pick up an order, but it was “one of the bogus ones,” she said.

“Felt sorry for her,” she commented.

Another Facebook user stated she “fell for it” and the scammers “really got me good.” She added that her bank is looking into a refund.

